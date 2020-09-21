Chieftains remain undefeated in Wolverine Conference play

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac volleyball team remained undefeated in the Wolverine Conference with a 3-0 win over host Paw Paw last Thursday.

The Chieftains (2-2 overall and 2-0 Wolverine) defeated the Red Wolves 35-22, 25-15 and 25-13.

Dowagiac coach Tony Hooley was extremely happy with his team’s effort.

“It was a nice road win for us,” he said. “Several solid performances tonight. It all starts in the back row, and they are playing defense and passing so well. I couldn’t be more pleased how well this group has improved over the last few years. In my 23 years of coaching, I can’t remember a team of mine not committing a single reception error.”

Leading the way defensively for the Chieftains was senior Allie Conner with 17 digs. Dowagiac also got 11 digs from Caleigh Wimberley and six digs each from Megan Davis and Jessie Hulett.

Serving was another key element to the Chieftain victory.

“Our serving game was on tonight,” Hooley said. “After three or four service errors in the first set, we only ended up with five at the end of the match. It was the second straight outing where we served 93 percent as a team.”

Davis had four aces, while Riley Stack and Allie Conner both had three. Emma Allen added two.

Davis and Wimberley led Dowagiac with six kills on the night.

The Chieftains hosted Edwardsburg Tuesday night in a key Wolverine Conference contest.

Cassopolis volleyball

The Rangers played well in the opening set against the defending state champion Hornets, but Mendon pulled away to a sweep last Thursday.

The Hornets defeated the Rangers 25-22, 25-17 and 25-12.

Jadin Wolfe had five kills and seven blocks. Taylor Herwick had two kills. Caityln Steensma added two aces and three kills.