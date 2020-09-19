Big third quarter lifts Buchanan to victory

BUCHANAN — As expected, South Haven and host Buchanan struggled to get things going in its season opener at Memorial Field Friday night.

Trailing 6-3 at halftime, the Bucks score 21 third-quarter points en route to a 24-6 BCS Athletic Conference victory.

“It’s always great to win the first game,” said second-year Buchanan coach Mark Frey. “I’m very proud of our team. We battled through tremendous adversity and came out on top. Lastly, our seniors stepped up tonight and led us all of the way to the end.”

Neither team found the end zone in the first quarter.

After leaving the Wolverine Conference earlier this year, the Rams, playing in their first-ever BCS football game, opened the 2020 scoring on a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Buchanan was able to cut the lead in half on a 38-yard Logan Grwinski field goal.

The Bucks (1-0, 1-0 BCS) went to the air to score two of its three third-quarter touchdowns.

Connor LeGault connected with Gavin Fazi for a 17-yard touchdown to give Buchanan the lead for good. He then tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to Darius Griggs before Keeghan Pelley scored from seven yards out to complete the scoring.

Grwinski was good on all three extra-point kicks.

The Bucks finished with 221 yards of total offense, including 152 on the ground, led by Pelley’s 71 yards on 10 carries. Johnny Rager added 60 yards on 12 totes.

LeGault was 6-of-12 for 56 yards. Fazi and Izayah Burns both finished with 24 yards receiving.

Buchanan allowed just 128 yards of total offense to South Haven.

Fazi led the Bucks with 10 tackles, including nine solo stops. Troy Holloway had 6.5 tackles, while Drew Glavin and Aiden Kutemeier both had interceptions.

The Bucks travel to Kalamazoo to face Loy Norrix Friday night.