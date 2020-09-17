September 18, 2020

GALLERY: Edwardsburg rallies for key Wolverine Conference win

By Scott Novak

Published 11:55 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg dropped the opening set of its early Wolverine Conference season showdown with Vicksburg Thursday night.

After falling 25-23, the Eddies responded by winning three of the four remaining sets for the 3-2 win.

At Cassopolis, defending state champion Mendon struggled in the opening set against the Rangers before completing the sweep of their Southwest 10 Conference volleyball match.

