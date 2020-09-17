GALLERY: Edwardsburg rallies for key Wolverine Conference win
EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg dropped the opening set of its early Wolverine Conference season showdown with Vicksburg Thursday night.
After falling 25-23, the Eddies responded by winning three of the four remaining sets for the 3-2 win.
At Cassopolis, defending state champion Mendon struggled in the opening set against the Rangers before completing the sweep of their Southwest 10 Conference volleyball match.
VOLLEYBALL EDWARDSBURG 3, VICKSBURG 2 At Edwardsburg Match results Edwardsburg d. Vicksburg 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 Individual statistics... read more