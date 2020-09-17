Dowagiac Elks to host annual Guys & Dolls Golf Outing

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Elks Golf Course is offering area residents a chance to tee off for a cause.

The Elks’ annual Guys & Dolls Charity Golf Outing will be hosted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at Dowagiac Elks Golf Course, 300 Riverside Dr., Dowagiac.

The event was founded more than 20 years ago as a way to raise scholarship funds for high school seniors.

Giving back to the community has long been important to the lodge. The lodge donated $2,000 to the Cass County Council on Aging for its Meals on Wheels program and donated $2,500 to Saint Francis Outreach — a local charitable organization — in July.

“It’s all about coming out to support the youth in our community,” Gendron said. “When the community supports us, we’re able to support the community in return. The youth are our future.”

The golf tournament features a “four-man scramble” format, which is teams of four players competing against one another. In this format, each team’s players hit from the teebox, then the team members choose the best of the four shots for the next shot.

Unlike most golf tournaments, the attendee with the best score at the outing does not win. Instead, winners will be chosen at random by picking from a selection of cards.

“This is unique because it’s not a competitive outing, per se,” said Elks Inner Guard Susie Gendron. “We’re playing for the kids and to raise money for the kids. It’s all about having fun.”

Tickets will cost $40, which covers golf, golf cart and a steak dinner.

According to Gendron, the Elks’ restaurant is open at 50 percent capacity, and is following strict COVID-19 protocols and cleaning regiments. The event typically features a silent auction, but will not have one this year due to COVID-19.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, Gendron said that the lodge will not be seeking business sponsorships this year, and will instead use signs from last year’s event at no cost to the respective businesses.

“Businesses have taken a hit already,” Gendron said. “COVID has already impacted so much. We want to support our local businesses as much as we can.”

Silent auction and business sponsorships included, the event raised more than $8,000 last year. Gendron says the lodge aims to match or surpass that total this year, but admits that it will be difficult without sponsorships and silent auctions.

Tickets can be purchased at the Elks Lodge during office hours, or by calling the lodge at (269) 782-3889.