September 16, 2020

Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries helps families in need during pandemic

By Submitted

Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

VANDALIA — Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries hosted its annual free fall/winter clothing giveaway on Aug. 22.

Despite the complexities of social distancing, officials said the event was a success serving 36 families — a total of 157 residents — from the Michiana region.

“Community families are in need of assistance now more than ever,” said Bianca May, the co-founder and executive director of OFFKM. “We are grateful for the donations and volunteers that made this event possible.”

Attendees came from 15 different locations across the Michiana region to select free clothing, furniture, household items, toys and books for their family.

Residents who missed the event are welcome to schedule an appointment to visit The Village Free Store, at 61472 Donald Roadway W. in Vandalia.

“Families are not limited by the number of items that they may take with them. However, we do ask that families space out their visits to The Village Free Store to allow for other families to shop as well,” May said.

OFFKM is still accepting donations for fall and winter children’s clothing and items. Gently-used clothes and shoes, baby gear, toys, books and household items are appreciated, officials said.

To visit The Village Free Store or to arrange a donation drop-off, contact OFFKM via email  at ourfathersfamily@ymail.com or through their Facebook page facebook.com/OFFKM2012.

The Vandalia-based nonprofit, which May and her husband, Curtis, formed in 2012, offers a number of other services including youth educational supports, providing furniture and household items for individuals transitioning from shelters into housing, and transportation for those in need of assistance.

To learn more about OFFKM, visit its website at ourfathersfamilykeeper.org.

