September 16, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Michigan continues to see increased COVID-19 case numbers.

Berrien County reported 1,569 confirmed cases and 72 related deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 454 cases and 16 deaths.

Nearby Van Buren County reported 633 cases and 15 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,430 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 316 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 426 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 27 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and three cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 113,863 COVID-19 cases and 6,623 related deaths.

