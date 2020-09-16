September 16, 2020

City of Niles to begin hydrant flushing on Sept. 21

By Submitted

Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

NILES — The city of Niles will be flushing hydrants during the day, starting Monday, Sept. 21. Flushing will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. each day through Friday, Sept. 25.

The city of Niles hopes that the hydrant flushing will not be an inconvenience to its customers, officials said. However, some customers may experience discoloration of water and to reduce any problems this can cause, the following advice is offered:

  • Do not wash laundry between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Before you start, run your water until the temperature of the water changes to cold. In doing so, you should be able to detect red water before you start your wash.
  • If you experience red water in your wash, do not dry the load of clothes; leave them wet. A powder may be obtained at no charge from the utilities department office that will remove stains. Do not use bleach to remove iron stains, as this will oxidize the stain and make it impossible to remove.
  • Although the city of Niles provides water to your residence, persistent red stains could be coming from your own house plumbing, especially if your pipes are galvanized.
  • You should flush your water heater at least two times a month; more frequently if you have experienced red water.
  • You should apply an approved iron removal chemical to your water softener’s mineral bed.
  • Maintain aerators on faucets, and clean inlet screens on washing machines.
  • If you experience red water in your laundry at a time when the Utilities Department office is not open, you can obtain iron removal products at supermarkets and drug stores. If you cannot find polyphosphates, oxalic acid can be purchased at drug stores.

Tentative schedule for flushing is as follows:

  • Monday, Sept. 21 — Valving will be conducted and flushing started at 19th to 13th streets, Industrial Park, Carberry Road, Lake to Howard Street, and N. Fifth to Pucker Street.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22 — Flushing will continue at 19th to 13th streets, and Howard to Main Street.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 23 — Flushing will be conducted from 13th to Fifth streets and Wayne to Fort streets.
  • Thursday, Sept. 24 — Flushing will be conducted from Fifth to Front streets, Wayne Street to downtown, and Marmont Street to downtown. If time permits, they will also begin on the west side of Niles.
  • Friday, Sept. 25 — Flushing will be completed on the west side of Niles.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Court of Appeals: Absentee ballot mailers were lawfully distributed

Cassopolis

Our Father’s Family Keeper Ministries helps families in need during pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,863 cases, 6,623 deaths

Berrien County

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month, anniversary

News

City of Niles to begin hydrant flushing on Sept. 21

Giving

Niles Salvation Army hosting virtual fundraiser

Business

New furniture chain ready to serve Michiana

News

Niles City Council votes to combine police, fire chief positions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,183 cases, 6,612 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes construction of new DUS parking lot

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission accepts treasurer’s resignation

News

No solutions reached for Niles Skate Park

Cass County

Local health official awarded for community work

Dowagiac

Michigan Works! to close Dowagiac location, expand to three more

News

Pucker Street Dam removal unearths one of first dams in region

Business

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk