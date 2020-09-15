September 15, 2020

GALLERY: Dowagiac volleyball wins home opener

By Staff Report

Published 9:58 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac volleyball team won its home opener with a sweep of Wolverine Conference foe Allegan Tuesday night.

The Chieftains (1-2, 1-0 Wolverine) defeated the Tigers 25-23, 25-17 and 26-24.

In Wolverine Conference cross country, Dowagiac fell to visiting Sturgis.

The Chieftains’ Cole Parker was the overall winner in the boys race.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,183 cases, 6,612 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes construction of new DUS parking lot

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission accepts treasurer’s resignation

News

No solutions reached for Niles Skate Park

Cass County

Local health official awarded for community work

Dowagiac

Michigan Works! to close Dowagiac location, expand to three more

News

Pucker Street Dam removal unearths one of first dams in region

Business

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather

Cass County

COA serves nearly 300 meals to area first responders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident publishes first book

Dowagiac

Extended Summer Food Program making a difference in Dowagiac

Dowagiac

DUS adjusting to distance, virtual learning during first week of school

Cass County

New court dates set in high profile cases

News

American Legion hosts 9/11 memorial in Riverfront Park