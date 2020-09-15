September 15, 2020

Dowagiac City Council authorizes construction of new DUS parking lot

By Max Harden

Published 4:11 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The site of the former ICG building could soon be put to use by Dowagiac Union Schools.

The Dowagiac City Council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing improvements for the Dowagiac Union High School campus parking lot during Monday’s meeting at city hall.

The new parking lot would be built on the site of the former ICG building, located between Chris Taylor Alumni Field and the high school campus. The resolution is subject to the approval of the Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education.

The city has solicited proposals for creating parking spaces and open spaces for the high school campus and will make the improvements, and the district will pay for the improvements over a 10-year period.

According to City Manager Kevin Anderson, Lounsbury Excavating has the lowest and best proposal for this project.

“We are familiar with the company because they were the contractor for Russom Park improvements several years ago,”  Anderson wrote in a memo to the council. “The bid is complete, and the school district is considering the final safety measures for the north wall.”

As the school district is responsible for the design meeting their specifications, the council had to authorize the bid contingent upon school district approval of final design. The school board is set to vote on the resolution during next Monday’s board meeting.

If the board approves the final design proposal, Anderson said construction could begin as early as mid-October and will likely go into the spring.

“Most of the heavy lifting for the project will be the construction crews to clean up the removal of blacktop,” Anderson said. “The movement of dirt and all of the fencing should be done during this construction season, but it won’t be done in time for the grass to grow and some of the landscaping.”

Anderson said the new space would become additional parking for sports events, and the school will be able to use Northwest Park on the other side of the street for ongoing athletic activities. The proposed parking lot will have 211 parking spots, and the final cost will be less than $300,000.

“The abandonment of Poplar Street through there will be a part of this project, as well,” Anderson said.

In related business, the council unanimously passed a resolution authorizing both the demolition of a building at 135 S. Front Street and improvements for Beckwith Park.

According to a memo sent to the council by City Manager Kevin Anderson, bids for the demolition of 135 S. Front Street have been received, and the lowest and best bid for demolition is McDonald Underground. Lounsbury Excavating, which also submitted a proposal for the DUS parking lot project, was the lowest and best bid for the Beckwith Park improvements, which include the compaction of soils, adding four parking stalls, returning the memorial bricks to a patio, relocating public art and adding benches and tables while retaining open space for larger gatherings and community events.

The estimated cost for demolition and improvements is $200,000, and the project is slated to begin in early October.

In other business:

  • The council passed resolutions authorizing $5,000,000 and $5,174,000 loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for sanitary sewer improvements.
  • The council passed a resolution to schedule trick or treating hours from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 113,183 cases, 6,612 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council authorizes construction of new DUS parking lot

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission accepts treasurer’s resignation

News

No solutions reached for Niles Skate Park

Cass County

Local health official awarded for community work

Dowagiac

Michigan Works! to close Dowagiac location, expand to three more

News

Pucker Street Dam removal unearths one of first dams in region

Business

Niles produce driver awarded national recognition

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather

Cass County

COA serves nearly 300 meals to area first responders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident publishes first book

Dowagiac

Extended Summer Food Program making a difference in Dowagiac

Dowagiac

DUS adjusting to distance, virtual learning during first week of school

Cass County

New court dates set in high profile cases

News

American Legion hosts 9/11 memorial in Riverfront Park