Registration under way for Little Spikers

NILES — Registrations for the Little Spiker Volleyball Program is now open online at krushvbc.com.

The program is a developmental program for youth in two age divisions — second to fourth grades and fifth and sixth grades. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Nov. 21, with practice starting the week of Sept. 23.

For more information about the Spiker program, email dennis.cooper@krushvbc.com or visit the website at krushvbc.com.