GALLERY: Late Cassopolis rally comes up short
CASSOPOLIS — Down 3-0 with just over four minutes remaining, the host Cassopolis boys soccer team got back-to-back goals to cut the Bloomingdale lead to 3-2.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, they were unable to come up with the equalizer in their home opener Monday.
Complete game coverage will be available at leaderpub.com.
