September 14, 2020

Niles volleyball went 0-3 at the Hamilton Quad on Saturday. (Leader file photo)

Daily Data: Monday, Sept. 14

By Staff Report

Published 11:30 am Monday, September 14, 2020

SOCCER

SOUTH BEND RILEY 2, NILES 1

At Caveman Classic, Mishawaka

Halftime score

Riley 2, Niles 0

 

First half

R – N/A

R – N/A

 

Second half

N – Dom Thornton (Cade Vota assist)

 

Saves

Niles 8 (Oliver Williams 5, Antwon Whitelow 3)

 

NILES 7, CLAY 0

At Caveman Classic, Mishawaka

Halftime score

Niles 3, Clay 0

 

Niles goals

Dom Thornton 3, Cade Vota 2, Andrews Ntsiful 2

 

Niles assists

Kyle Bruckner 2, Gustavo Stivalet, Ntsiful, Oliver Williams, Thornton

 

South Haven Shootout

At South Haven

FENNVILLE 3, DOWAGIAC JV 2

Halftime score

Fennville 1, Dowagiac 0

 

Dowagiac goals

Noe Beltran 2

 

Shots on goal

Dowagiac 17

Fennville 6

 

Saves

Dowagiac 3

Fennville 15

 

 

DOWAGIAC JV 5, SOUTH HAVEN 4

Halftime score

Dowagiac 2, South Haven

 

Dowagiac goals

Mason Phillips, Konner Voss, Gavin Nearpass, Noe Beltran 2

 

Shots on goal

Dowagiac 6, South Haven 4

 

Saves

Dowagiac 1, South Haven 5

Record: Dowagiac 1-1

VOLLEYBALL

At Hamilton Quad

Niles match results

South Christian d. Niles 25-17, 28-26, 22-25

Hamilton d. Niles 25-11, 25-20, 25-11

Zeeland East d. Niles 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

 

Individual statistics

Leading scorers

Anna Johnson 27 points, 4 aces; Hayleah McFadden 15 points, 1 ace; Amelia Florkowski 12 points, 1 ace; Cadence Knight 11 points, 1 ace; Emma Beckman 8 points; Jillian Bruckner 8 points, 4 aces

 

Kills

Marika Ruppart 27, Bruckner 14, Amara Palmer 11, McFadden 10, Lexi Krueger 5, Brynn Lake 2, Bella Sinner 1, Laura Golubski 1, Knight 1

 

Blocks

Ruppart 8, Bruckner 7, Palmer 3, McFadden 1, Sinner 1, Lake 1, Krueger 1

 

Digs

Knight 38, Johnson 13, Florkowski 12, McFadden 11, Bailey Bickel 11, Krueger 10, Beckman 9, Palmer 4, Lake 2, Sinner 2, Bruckner 2

 

Assists

Beckman 32, Johnson 32, Sydney Schiele 3

Varsity record: Niles 1-4

 

GOLF

BCS Jamboree

At State Golf Course, Vicksburg

Medalist

Meg Christian, Kalamazoo Hackett – 39

 

Team scores

Kalamazoo Hackett 170, South Haven 197, Kalamazoo Christian 217, Schoolcraft 207, Niles 215, Comstock 224, Michigan Lutheran DNF

 

Current standings

Kalamazoo Hackett 21, South Haven 17, Kalamazoo Christian 14, Schoolcraft 12, Niles 11, Comstock 1, Michigan Lutheran 0

 

Top 10 individuals

Meg Christian (H) 39, Colleen McNally (H) 41, Sydney Barnes (SH) 44, Ellie Christian (H) 44, Josie VandeMarkt (ML) 44, Lauren Rex (H) 46, Abby Bocock (SH) 49, Maddy Lister (N) 49, Ella Kandow (H) 50, Haley Earles (S) 50, Amelia Hall (CO) 50

 

Additional Niles scores

Alexis Rauch 54, Baylee Davis 58, Maddie Fuller 58, Taylor Young 60, Maddie Brooks60, Savannah Marinelli 73, Eva VanDyke 124

