Composite high school sports schedule
NILES — Here is the composite sports schedule for Brandywine, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg and Niles for the week of Sept. 15-19.
All schedules are subject to change.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Niles golf @ Eastern Hills, 4 p.m.
Sturgis @ Dowagiac CC, 5 p.m.
Edwardsburg CC @ Vicksburg, 5 p.m.
Buchanan/Niles/Brandywine CC @ South Haven, 5 p.m.
Allegan @ Dowagiac volleyball, 6 p.m.
Cassopolis volleyball @ Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Dowagiac golf hosts Wolverine Jamboree, 4 p.m.
Edwardsburg tennis @ Three Rivers, 4 p.m.
Bridgman/New Buffalo @ Buchanan tennis, 4:30 p.m.
Edwardsburg golf @ Plainwell/Vicksburg, 4:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Christian @ Brandywine tennis, 4:30 p.m.
Comstock @ Niles soccer, 5 p.m.
South Haven @ Brandywine soccer, 5 p.m.
Buchanan @ Brandywine volleyball, 6 p.m. –
Niles volleyball @ South Haven, 6 p.m.
Dowagiac soccer @ Allegan, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Three Rivers @ Brandywine tennis, 4:30 p.m.
Bronson @ Niles soccer, 5 p.m.
Berrien Springs @ Dowagiac soccer, 5 p.m.
Vicksburg @ Edwardsburg volleyball, 6 p.m.
Dowagiac volleyball @ Paw Paw, 6 p.m.
Mendon @ Cassopolis volleyball, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Brandywine football @ Wyoming Lee, 5:30 p.m.
Vicksburg @ Edwardsburg football, 7 p.m.
South Haven @ Buchanan football, 7 p.m.
Niles football @ Berrien Springs (New Buffalo field), 7 p.m.
Dowagiac football @ Paw Paw, 7 p.m.
Hartford @ Cassopolis, 7 p.m. – Scott
Saturday, Sept. 19
Edwardsburg volleyball @ Battle Creek Lakeview, 8 a.m.
Buchanan volleyball @ Portage Northern, 8 a.m.
Niles volleyball @ Battle Creek Lakeview, 8 a.m.
Edwardsburg tennis @ Allegan, 9 a.m.
Bridgman @ Niles soccer, 11 a.m.
Lakeshore @ Edwardsburg soccer, 11:30 a.m.
Brandywine soccer @ Parchment, 12 p.m.
