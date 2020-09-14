September 14, 2020

Composite high school sports schedule

By Scott Novak

Published 2:01 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

NILES — Here is the composite sports schedule for Brandywine, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg and Niles for the week of Sept. 15-19.

All schedules are subject to change.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Niles golf @ Eastern Hills, 4 p.m.

Sturgis @ Dowagiac CC, 5 p.m.

Edwardsburg CC @ Vicksburg, 5 p.m.

Buchanan/Niles/Brandywine CC @ South Haven, 5 p.m.

Allegan @ Dowagiac volleyball, 6 p.m.

Cassopolis volleyball @ Hartford, 7 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Dowagiac golf hosts Wolverine Jamboree, 4 p.m.

Edwardsburg tennis @ Three Rivers, 4 p.m.

Bridgman/New Buffalo @ Buchanan tennis, 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsburg golf @ Plainwell/Vicksburg, 4:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Christian @ Brandywine tennis, 4:30 p.m.

Comstock @ Niles soccer, 5 p.m.

South Haven @ Brandywine soccer, 5 p.m.

Buchanan @ Brandywine volleyball, 6 p.m. –

Niles volleyball @ South Haven, 6 p.m.

Dowagiac soccer @ Allegan, 6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Sept. 17

Three Rivers @ Brandywine tennis, 4:30 p.m.

Bronson @ Niles soccer, 5 p.m.

Berrien Springs @ Dowagiac soccer, 5 p.m.

Vicksburg @ Edwardsburg volleyball, 6 p.m.

Dowagiac volleyball @ Paw Paw, 6 p.m.

Mendon @ Cassopolis volleyball, 7 p.m.

 

Friday, Sept. 18

Brandywine football @ Wyoming Lee, 5:30 p.m.

Vicksburg @ Edwardsburg football, 7 p.m.

South Haven @ Buchanan football, 7 p.m.

Niles football @ Berrien Springs (New Buffalo field), 7 p.m.

Dowagiac football @ Paw Paw, 7 p.m.

Hartford @ Cassopolis, 7 p.m. – Scott

 

Saturday, Sept. 19

Edwardsburg volleyball @ Battle Creek Lakeview, 8 a.m.

Buchanan volleyball @ Portage Northern, 8 a.m.

Niles volleyball @ Battle Creek Lakeview, 8 a.m.

Edwardsburg tennis @ Allegan, 9 a.m.

Bridgman @ Niles soccer, 11 a.m.

Lakeshore @ Edwardsburg soccer, 11:30 a.m.

Brandywine soccer @ Parchment, 12 p.m.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: MDHHS begins posting school outbreak information

Dowagiac

Second annual Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Paddling Poker Run a success

Cass County

Foggy morning played role in single vehicle crash

Cass County

Cass County COA to host opioid education presentation

Cass County

Two injured in Penn Township crash

News

Niles residents host rally to support police, President Trump

Cassopolis

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant

Cass County

Cass County to partake in Crop Hunger Walk

News

Southwest Michigan residents recount UP Mall shooting experience

Dowagiac

Paddling Poker Run rescheduled due to weather

Cass County

COA serves nearly 300 meals to area first responders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident publishes first book

Dowagiac

Extended Summer Food Program making a difference in Dowagiac

Dowagiac

DUS adjusting to distance, virtual learning during first week of school

Cass County

New court dates set in high profile cases

News

American Legion hosts 9/11 memorial in Riverfront Park

Cass County

Cass County Cancer Service to host paddle auction, walk

Buchanan

YMCA welcomes back patrons

Dowagiac

Area colleges support tuition-free college for frontline workers

Berrien County

Berrien County to host recycling event

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan sees 109,519 cases, 6,569 deaths

Business

Niles Scream Park opens Friday

Berrien County

State provides guidelines to gyms, fitness centers to open safely

News

Niles Township board discusses limitations, road department