Mae Belle Hill, of Dowagiac

April 1, 1931 — Sept. 7, 2020

Mae Belle Hill, 89, of Dowagiac, went home to glory on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital, in Dowagiac.

She was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, to the late Andrew “Brock” Cosey Sr. and Cora Belle Cosey.

Mae Belle lovingly also known as mama to many. Those who knew Mama would often say, “she was the strongest woman I’ve ever met.”

Mama’s love for her family was fierce, and she strived to always make each and every one of her children and grandchildren feel special. Not only did Mama love her biological family, but she also extended that love to numerous others, and affectionately, they called her Mama too.

She was the protector, provider, counselor, teacher and cheerleader. She was lovingly known as “the secret keeper” and confidant to all.

Mama loved it when all of her children and grandchildren got together for special occasions. Mama loved to cook, and she maintained bragging rights for her homemade potato salad, mac and cheese, meatballs and pound cakes

She would always say, “I don’t have a lot of money to buy material things, but I do know how to cook. Anyone that ever-visited Mama’s house never left with an empty stomach.

Mama would often cheer from the sidelines as family formed teams for football games, dances and plays.

She would always pray with and for you, laugh with you or just sit in silence while you cried on her shoulder.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earnest Hill Sr.; children, Ora Lucas, Anthony Scott Hill and Walter Hill; sisters, Rosa L. Carter, Lucille Starks; brothers, Andrew Cosey, Donny Cosey, Ronny Cosey and Otis Cosey.

Mae Belle was survived by her children, Ernest (Beverly) Hill, of Dowagiac, Otis Hill, of Edwardsburg, Carl Hill, of Dowagiac, Robert Hill, of Niles, Marvin (Carla) Hill, of Niles, Kenneth Hill, of Dowagiac, Phillip (Michelle Moore) Hill, of Osceola, Cedrick (Rachel) Hill, of Mishawaka, and Timothy Hill, of Dowagiac; 44 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Agnes Bacon, Dorothy Avance, Barbara Buckley, Debra Hawkins, Noveta Welch, Linda Cosey; brothers, Earl (Julia) Cosey, Erwin (Sarah) Cosey, Robert (Anna) Cosey, and Samuel Howard; along with an extended family too numerous to mention.

Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, in Niles, with Pastor Bryant L. Bacon Sr., officiating.

A time of visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, in Niles.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Mt. Calvary Scholarship Fund.

Those wishing to leave a photo, condolence, or memory may do so to BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.