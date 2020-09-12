Dowagiac resident publishes first book

DOWAGIAC — Kayla Dodd has been captivated by books for as long as she can remember.

Now, her imagination will captivate readers across the globe.

The Dowagiac native recently made the transition from reader to author when her debut book, “May of Lukera,” was officially published as an Amazon e-book on Wednesday.

The 70-page book is described by Dodd as a science-fiction romance story.

“May is a scientist who studies aliens,” the synopsis reads. “She is dedicated to her work and spends a lot of time in the lab, which complicates her marriage. With already having abandonment issues from being an orphan, will a divorce put her over the edge? Will she open her heart to someone else? May breaks the case wide open, but will society accept this new discovery? What happens when May comes face to face with the alien she has been studying? Will she fall in love with him or will she run away from him? Is Rollio the Prince he claims to be?”

Dodd is happy to have her first project officially off the ground.

“I’ve been writing short stories ever since I was in middle school,” Dodd said. “I want to share my imagination with other people, so I gave it a shot and [Amazon] published me.”

Amazon’s publishing platform, Kindle Direct Publishing, allows independent authors to release their works without going through a traditional press. Anybody can create an author account, upload their book files, and distribute their book through Amazon. “May of Lukera” is available for $5 on Amazon and is free for Kindle Unlimited subscribers.

A 2012 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School, Dodd currently lives in Dowagiac with her four children and husband. According to Dodd, the writing process began two months ago.

“I started by writing with my Chromebook,” she said. “I’d write a few chapters each day, have it edited and then I turned it in when everything was finished.”

While she is currently focused on promoting her book, Dodd plans to continue writing if the demand is there.

“It’s been fun,” Dodd said. “I have a few other books in the process of being finished. I’m waiting to see how this one sells before I proceed with the other ones.”

Dodd encourages prospective authors to believe in themselves and to start writing.

“I would say go ahead and submit it,” Dodd said. “Anything is possible. If you can sit down and start to write a book, then it’s worth trying to get published.”