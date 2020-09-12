Daily Data: Saturday, Sept. 12
SOCCER
PAW PAW 4, NILES 2
At Niles
Halftime score
Paw Paw 3, Niles 1
First half
N – Own goal
PP – N/A
PP – N/A
PP – N/A
Second half
N – Cade Vota (Dohm Thornton assist)
PP – N/A
DOWAGIAC 2, VICKSBURG 0
At Dowagiac
Halftime score
Vicksburg 0, Dowagiac 0
Second half
D – Noah Green 50th (Cole Weller assist)
D – Noe Beltran 55th minute (Weller assist)
Shots on goal
Dowagiac 9
Vicksburg 4
VOLLEYBALL
BRANDYWINE 3, COMSTOCK 0
At Comstock
Match results
Brandywine d. Comstock 25-11, 25-18, 25-18
Individual statistics
Kills
Kristen Alvord 7, Kadence Brumitt 4, Julia Babcock 1, Clara DePriest 3, Haley Scott 5, Meg Pomranka 1
Blocks
Elizabeth Stockdale 1, Babcock 1, Scott 2
Aces
Alvord 2, Olivia Laurita 3, Ellie Knapp 1, Brumitt 5, Scott 2
Assists
Stockdale 7, Knapp 5, DePriest 8, Pomranka 1
Varsity record: Brandywine 1-0
GOLF
Wolverine Jamboree
At Island Hills, Centreville
Medalist
Cari Sanford, Sturgis – 41
Team scores
Sturgis 205, Plainwell 207, Dowagiac 264
Top 10 Individuals
Cari Sanford (S) 41, Renae Jagger (PL) 46, Lexi DeVries (S) 49, Calley Ruff (D) 51, Cate Awe (PL) 52, Polina Riggin (PL) 53, Maddy Percival (S) 55, Alison Martin (PL) 56, Marissa Meyers (PL) 58, Mia Moreno (S) 60, Emma Foote (D) 60
Additional Dowagiac results
Gabbi Munson 70, Kayla Trilling 83, Emma Foote 60, Josie Lock 95
Wolverine Conference Jamboree
At Sauganash, Three Rivers
Team scores
Otsego 210, Three Rivers 218, Edwardsburg 233
Edwardsburg scores
Chloe Baker 52, Channing Green 53, Libby Hunsberger 63, Samantha Stewart 65
CROSS COUNTRY
At South Haven
Boys team scores
South Haven 22, Niles 39, Bangor DNF
Overall winner
Carson Rooker, South Haven – 17:54
Niles finishers
- Aiden Kruger 18:56, 4. Ashton Burrous 20:12, 11. Drew Gorge 22:38, 14. Teagan Young 24:20, 16. Parker Lyden 24:45
Girls team scores
Niles 15, South Haven DNF, Bangor DNF
Overall winner
Kierstyn Thompson, Niles – 21:18
Additional Niles finishers
- Cassandra Shortman 21:11, 3. Eva Shepherd 22:23, 4. Rachael Oltz 24:46, 7. Lilly Jackson 26:33, 8. Meg Crites 26:36, 11. Kylie Buskirk 30:08
Volleyball roundup: Dowagiac struggles in season opener against Rams, Vikings
SOUTH HAVEN — Visiting Dowagiac dropped a pair of matches at South Haven in its season opener Wednesday night. The... read more