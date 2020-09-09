William ‘Ed’ Edward Maggert, of Niles

Nov. 18, 1958 — Sept. 6, 2020

William “Ed” Edward Maggert, 61, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1958, in Niles, to the late Gerald and Mary Maggert. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

William is survived by his wife, Vickie Maggert; stepson, Brian (Kelly) Florey; daughter, Tammy (Albert) Andersen; daughter-in-law, Julie Florey; sister, Christine Maggert; and nine grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Mary; stepson, Brad Florey; and brother, Harold “Todd” Maggert.

Cremation has taken place. Family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.