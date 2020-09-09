September 9, 2020

William ‘Ed’ Edward Maggert, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:18 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Nov. 18, 1958 — Sept. 6, 2020

William “Ed” Edward Maggert, 61, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1958, in Niles, to the late Gerald and Mary Maggert. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

William is survived by his wife, Vickie Maggert; stepson, Brian (Kelly) Florey; daughter, Tammy (Albert) Andersen; daughter-in-law, Julie Florey; sister, Christine Maggert; and nine grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Mary; stepson, Brad Florey; and brother, Harold “Todd” Maggert.

Cremation has taken place. Family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.

Print Article

News

Area law enforcement to host training exercise on St. Joseph River

Dowagiac

HIT an evening option for SMC’s adult learners

News

Niles police encourage residents to share information regarding a Monday evening shooting

Buchanan

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities begins season

News

Niles fire chief retiring after more than 30 years

Cass County

Cass County Tractor Pullers raise nearly $15,000 for Cass County Cancer Service

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Brandywine Education

In-person, virtual classes begin for area schools

Education

EPS staff member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of first day of school

News

Niles Skatepark vandalized, city officials seek solutions

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes community celebrates couple’s 50th wedding anniversary

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan launches ‘Celebration 2.0’ to honor 2019 community contributions

News

Hope Community Church to serve as COVID-19 testing site

News

Medical issue leads to single-vehicle crash in Milton Township

Buchanan

#BuckStrong campaign to raise funds for PPE at Buchanan Community Schools

Dowagiac

Community turns out to celebrate Dowagiac middle schooler

Dowagiac

Dowagiac listed as finalist for space command center

Cass County

One hurt in ATV crash

Edwardsburg

Hope UMC welcomes new pastor

Business

Former Harvey’s Shop building to house high-end apartment

News

Mount Calvary Baptist to offer sack lunches

News

Single vehicle crash on Redfield Street results in minor injuries

Berrien County

Niles Community Health Center offering COVID-19 testing

Cass County

Jones man headed back to prison on drug charges