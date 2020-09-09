Niles police encourage residents to share information regarding a Monday evening shooting

NILES — The Niles Police Department is asking the public to share any information they have regarding a shooting that took place Monday evening in the city of Niles.

Captain Kevin Kosten of the Niles Police Department reported that officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Sycamore streets just after 11 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired in the area.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the subject had fled the scene. While officers found no evidence of property damage or any injuries resulting from the shooting, spent shell casings were discovered at the scene and were taken into evidence, Kosten said.

According to the police report, a review of surveillance footage showed a single individual wearing dark clothing standing in the street. The unidentified individual fired a weapon several times before running away.

At this time, Kosten said the police department has little information about who the shooter could be. He encouraged anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Niles Police Department at (269) 683-1313.