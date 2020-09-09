Area law enforcement to host training exercise on St. Joseph River

NILES — Michigan’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division Region 5 will be conducting a joint regional Dive Team exercise in the Saint Joseph River Thursday.

This exercise will be centered in the downtown riverfront area of Niles. Multiple agencies and organizations will be conducting operations in this area for most of the day.

This exercise will involve personnel from several water recovery/dive teams as well as numerous law enforcement, emergency management and other supporting agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

There will be exercise activity in and around the river from the Marmont Street boat launch to the south Riverfront Park boat launch. Additionally, support activity will be conducted at Riverfront Park near Ferry Street and at Lakeland Hospital.

There may also be limited exercise related activity taking place at these locations on Wednesday as personnel prepare and set up for this exercise.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your continued support,” said Berrien County Chief Deputy Robert Boyce.