High School composite sports schedules: Sept. 9-12
All schedules are subject to change without notice.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Niles @ Edwardsburg golf, 4 p.m.
Vicksburg @ Edwardsburg tennis, 4 p.m.
Berrien Springs @ Niles tennis, 4:30 p.m.
Bridgman @ Buchanan soccer, 5 p.m.
Comstock @ Brandywine soccer, 5 p.m.
Brandywine CC @ Gobles, 5 p.m.
Allegan @ Edwardsburg soccer, 5:30 p.m.
Brandywine volleyball @ Comstock, 6 p.m.
Dowagiac volleyball @ South Haven, 6 p.m.
Berrien Springs @ Niles volleyball, 6 p.m.
Bloomingdale @ Buchanan volleyball, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Niles @ Edwardsburg tennis, 4 p.m.
Edwardsburg golf @ Three Rivers, 4:30 p.m.
Buchanan tennis @ South Bend St. Joe, 4 p.m.
Brandywine tennis @ Bronson, 4:30 p.m.
Niles CC @ South Haven, 5 p.m.
Vicksburg @ Dowagiac soccer, 5 p.m.
Cassopolis soccer @ Hartford 5 p.m.
Brandywine soccer @ New Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Paw Paw @ Niles soccer, 5:30 p.m.
South Haven @ Edwardsburg soccer, 5:30 p.m.
Bridgman @ Buchanan volleyball, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
Niles golf @ BCS Jamboree, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Brandywine tennis @ Paw Paw, TBA
Niles soccer @ Mishawaka, TBA
Niles tennis @ Battle Creek Harper Creek, 8:30 a.m.
Brandywine CC @ Centreville, 8:30 a.m.
Buchanan/Brandywine soccer @ Bloomingdale, 9 a.m.
Daily Data: Wednesday, Sept. 9
GOLF KVA Jamboree At Orchard Hills C.C., Niles Medalist Colleen McNally, Kalamazoo Hackett – 45 Team scores Kalamazoo Hackett... read more