September 8, 2020

One hurt in ATV crash

By Staff Report

Published 5:30 pm Monday, September 7, 2020

PORTER TOWNSHIP — An Indiana man was injured when he flipped an ATV in Porter Township Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Bair Lake Road at 2:41 p.m. Monday. Timothy D. Krucina, 40, of Hobart, Indiana, reported that he was driving around a bean field when he believes he hit the front brakes, causing him to flip over the front of the ATV.

Krucina was transported to Three Rivers Hospital for minor injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Newburg Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

