September 5, 2020

Teena Penter, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 8:23 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

Jan. 6, 1951 — Sept. 1, 2020

Teena A. Penter, 69, of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Teena was born on Jan. 6, 1951, in Niles, to the late George and Beverly Johnson.

On Aug. 29, 1970, she wed Dave Penter at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Niles.

Teena was a no-nonsense, tell it like it was kind of person, which endeared her to many of her regular patrons at the Colonial Bar where she tended bar. Teena loved the Chicago Cubs, her grandchildren and shopping, some say it was in that order. In her free time, she could be found soaking up the sun’s rays by the pool. 

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Teena is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dave Penter, of Niles; daughters, Brandy (Brian) McCarley, of Coloma; Brady (Ron) Loughary, of Niles; Sara Penter, of South Bend; 11 grandchildren, Kelsey (Alex) VanderGalien, Kaley Florey, Brandii (DeWayne) Antisdel, Amber (Eric) McNeil, Kendell Loughary, Kaden Loughary, Cortland Mayes, Corise Mayes, Corinthian “Ian” Mayes, Corlyja Mayes and Ily Terry; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, George (Phyllis) Johnson, Becky (Chuck) Williams and Ric Johnson, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., in Niles.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Hospice at Home.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

