Three injured in single-vehicle crash

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured when a vehicle flipped into Dowagiac Creek Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were called to the scene near Russ Forest Park around 4:45 p.m. Nancy Hurley, 77, of Marcellus, was driving east on Marcellus Highway when her vehicle struck a culvert and overturned into Dowagiac Creek.

Hurley was transported by Pride Care Ambulance to Bronson Hospital for her injuries.

Two other passengers in the car, Alexandra Goodin, 18, and Lukas Hurley, 10, both of Marcellus, were transported to Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital by Marcellus Ambulance for their injuries.

Seat belts were worn. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors. The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Marcellus Township Fire and Ambulance, Wayne Township Fire Department, Dowagiac Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.