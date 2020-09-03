79 animals found during Dowagiac animal hoarding investigation

DOWAGIAC — Nearly 80 animals were found during an investigation of an animal hoarding case and suspected abuse case, the Dowagiac Police Department announced Thursday.

Dowagiac police had received complaints of several animals at a residence in the 100 block of Lester Street in Dowagiac, according to Director of Public Safety Steve Grinnewald. Officers investigated and determined that the resident there had several animals in poor condition in violation of city ordinances and Michigan state law.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday, officers of the Dowagiac Police Department and Cass County Animal Control executed a search warrant at the residence. Officers located several animals in cages both inside and outside of the residence. Officers located 79 total animals in the residence.

The following animals were located:

48 rabbits

10 dogs

Eight cats

Five quails

Four guinea pigs

Two love birds

One turtle

One chicken

All of the animals were seized and taken to animal control. Dowagiac Police were also assisted by the Berrien County Animal Control who took some of the animals due to the number of animals seized.

The animals appeared to be in good condition and appeared to have been fed.

Officers made contact with the homeowner, a 37-year-old man from Dowagiac. Information will be submitted to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office for a review and determination of any charges.