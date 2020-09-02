Richard Allen Wright, of Cassopolis

Richard Allen Wright, 74, of Cassopolis, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

He was born on May 3, 1946, in Elkhart, to Charles and Laura Jean Wright.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda L. Wright, of Cassopolis; one daughter, Julie (Dan Ianello), of Edwardsburg; two sons, Richard (Kristi) Wright, of Asheville, North Carolina, and Chris (Kristy) Wright, of Niles; 12 grandchildren: Daniel, Allison, Katie, Zoe, Trenton, Adam, Trevor, Annslee, Noah (Gabrielle) Wright, of Granger, Eva, Lucas and Jordan; three brothers, Max (Kathy) Wright, Charles (Lori) Wright and Kevin (Becky) Wright, all of Cassopolis; one uncle, Howard Wright, of Dowagiac; one sister-in-law, Sandra Wright, of Vandalia; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Laura Jean and Margaret; and one brother, Robert Wright.

Richard has played a huge part in the Cassopolis community over the many years. He was a farmer in his younger days, an active and devoted member and elder at Penn Friends Community Church, a postal carrier for 33 years, a Cass County Courthouse officer for 18 years, and a volunteer firefighter for Penn Township for more than 40 years. While keeping busy in the community, Richard also enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle with fellow club members and spending time with his family. Throughout his life, Richard displayed kindness, love and an unwavering devotion to God.

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant… enter thou into the Joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 25:21

Family and friends will gather from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in Richard’s memory to Penn Township Fire Department, 17977 Wood St., Vandalia, MI 49095 or Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker St., Cassopolis, MI 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.