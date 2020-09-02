John R. Nodruff, of Dowagiac

John R. Nodruff, 68, of Dowagiac, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

John was born July 28, 1952, in Dowagiac, to Robert and Margaret (Springsteen) Nodruff.

He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1970.

John was known as a hard-working man, he worked as a truck driver for 27 years before his retirement.

In 1987, he took over the family farm that he was born and raised on. He loved working on the farm and took great pride in it. Most of all, he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his former wife, Paulette Nodruff; sons, Jason Nodruff, Joshua (Ashley) Nodruff and Chris (Sarah) Nodruff; grandchildren, Lucas, Chloe, Kylie, Madison, Tavin and Jaxson; sisters, Rosemary (Joe) Williams and Judy (Dan) Stzelicki. He was preceded in death by his parents.