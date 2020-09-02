COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,710 cases, 6,509 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Michigan continues to report rising COVID-19 numbers.

Berrien County reported 1,442 cases and 70 related deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 386 cases and 16 deaths.

Nearby Van Buren County reported 570 cases and 14 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,317 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 246 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 357 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 80 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 27 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and three cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 103,710 COVID-19 cases and 6,509 related deaths.