Antoinette ‘Angie’ Claxton, of Niles

Antoinette “Angie” Theresa Claxton, 84, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Hospital on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Angie was born on Feb. 8, 1936, to the late Leo and Theresa (Urbanski) Chelminiak in South Bend.

She graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend in 1954, and shortly after graduation, she went to work in the office for Bendix Corp.

On Oct. 8, 1955, Angie wed Larry Gene Claxton at St. Hedwige Catholic church in South Bend. Angie was always active and involved in sports. She was on the Bendix Women’s Golf League, Plym Park Ladies League, loved bowling, watching NASCAR and traveling to different speedways with her husband, friends and of course enjoying Notre Dame Football games.

After 31 years of employment, Angie decided it was time to retire. After her retirement, she and Larry were snowbirds and wintered in Myrtle Beach for 28 years. She also enjoyed dancing a good polka, going to the casino and traveling to Las Vegas with friends and family.

Angie was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Women of the Moose and Polish Falcons of America — Nest 4.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Claxton in 2014; siblings, Ted, John and Clement Chelminiak, Gertrude McKiel and Sister Helen Marie C.R.

Angie is survived by her son, Jerry (Cynthia) Claxton; and their daughter, Marissa Claxton; daughter, Anne (Doug) Berg; many nieces, nephews and extended family members and close friends.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate Angie’s life will be at noon on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Angie’s name are encouraged to do so to their local library in memory of Angie.

Condolences, photos and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.