September 1, 2020

Area residents gathered on the lawn of the James E. Snow Professional Building in Dowagiac on July 23 to participate in the Cass County Council on Aging’s Ice Cream Social Distancing event. The COA will be hosting its Hero Appreciation Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the COA Lowe Center Pavilion in Cassopolis. (Leader file photo)

Cass County COA to host luncheon for first responders

By Max Harden

Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Council on Aging will show its gratitude for all area first responders by hosting a Hero Appreciation Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the COA Lowe Center Pavilion in Cassopolis.

Local police, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, nurses and more are encouraged to attend the free outdoor luncheon. The luncheon will be the first the COA has put on for first responders.

“We try to do something special every month to give thanks to the community,” said COA director of community development Kelli Casey. “This is thank you to all the health care workers and other first responders that keep us safe. I don’t want people to forget about these people. We’re happy to continue to honor those that have been doing things for our community.”

The COA is asking attendees to pre-register for the luncheon by Thursday, Sept. 3 by calling (269) 445-8110. The pavilion will have limited seating due to social distancing guidelines, but Casey said those seeking meals would not be turned away.

According to Casey, the organization discussed a similar luncheon that was to be hosted in Dowagiac, but concerns over finding a hosting site with the capacity necessary for social distancing led them to decide on the Lowe Center.

Upon arrival, attendees will be entered in a raffle for a free tablet.

The luncheon will consist of fried chicken, cheesy potatoes, a vegetable, pie and iced tea. Meals can be delivered, but registration is required.

The COA reopened in July after months of COVID-19 related closures. The organization’s first event after reopening was its Ice Cream Social Distance events, which took place on July 18 at the Lowe Center in Cassopolis and July 23 on the lawn of the James E. Snow Professional Building.

Casey said she is happy the organization is open again and able to serve the community.

“It’s been a struggle for everyone,” Casey said. “We have to limit sizes of events and things, and we’ve had to get creative and think outside of the box. We’re slowly getting back there. It’s great to see regular faces and new faces all the time.”

Print Article

Community News

Local nonprofit to illuminate for red alert

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,186 cases, 6,495 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County COA to host luncheon for first responders

Buchanan

Buchanan Farmer’s Market celebrates young entrepreneurs

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces partnership with Credit Union Trust

Breaking News

Police identify victim of fatal Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland impacted by Blackbaud data security incident

Business

Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company promotes five employees, hires two new directors

Brandywine Education

Soft starts for back to school begin Wednesday for Niles, Brandywine schools

News

Niles man pleads guilty to distributing sexually explicit material to a child

Cass County

One killed in Jefferson Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 102,468 cases, 6,480 deaths

Brandywine Education

Berrien RESA to help provide PPE to thousands of students in Berrien County

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by registering voters online throughout September

News

Niles hosts march for census awareness

Buchanan

Berrien County Youth Fair releases results

Cassopolis

Cass County Tractor Pullers raising funds for Cass County Cancer Service

Dowagiac

SMC heading back to campus

Cass County

VIDEO: Calvin Community Chapel destroyed in fire, but walls still stand

Dowagiac

Newly appointed DUS board member hopes to be a voice for the youth

News

Census event targets homeless, precariously housed population

Cassopolis

Council discusses purchases of new equipment

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township to tackle short term rental property regulations

Cass County

Veteran sentenced to probation following marijuana offense