August 31, 2020

Weekly Leader Publications sports calendar

By Staff Report

Published 1:49 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

Monday, Aug. 31

Dowagiac/Edwardsburg golf @ Otsego Jamboree, 4 p.m.

Paw Paw @ Edwardsburg tennis, 4 p.m.

Niles tennis @ Kalamazoo Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Berrien Springs @ Buchanan tennis, 4:30 p.m.

Brandywine tennis @ South Haven, 4:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Niles golf @ BCS jamboree @ Milham Park, 2 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Edwardsburg tennis @ Allegan, 4 p.m.

Buchanan tennis @ Niles, 4:30 p.m.

Bridgman-New Buffalo @ Brandywine tennis, 4:30 p.m.

Brandywine CC @ New Buffalo, 4:45 p.m.

Niles soccer @ Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Buchanan volleyball @ Parchment, 5 p.m.

Berrien Springs @ Brandywine soccer, 5 p.m.

Dowagiac volleyball @ Three Rivers, 6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Sept. 3

Three Rivers @ Niles soccer, 5 p.m.

Cassopolis soccer @ Bangor, 5 p.m.

Brandywine volleyball @ New Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Lawton @ Cassopolis volleyball, 7 p.m.

