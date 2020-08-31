Weekly Leader Publications sports calendar
Monday, Aug. 31
Dowagiac/Edwardsburg golf @ Otsego Jamboree, 4 p.m.
Paw Paw @ Edwardsburg tennis, 4 p.m.
Niles tennis @ Kalamazoo Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Berrien Springs @ Buchanan tennis, 4:30 p.m.
Brandywine tennis @ South Haven, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Niles golf @ BCS jamboree @ Milham Park, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Edwardsburg tennis @ Allegan, 4 p.m.
Buchanan tennis @ Niles, 4:30 p.m.
Bridgman-New Buffalo @ Brandywine tennis, 4:30 p.m.
Brandywine CC @ New Buffalo, 4:45 p.m.
Niles soccer @ Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Buchanan volleyball @ Parchment, 5 p.m.
Berrien Springs @ Brandywine soccer, 5 p.m.
Dowagiac volleyball @ Three Rivers, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Three Rivers @ Niles soccer, 5 p.m.
Cassopolis soccer @ Bangor, 5 p.m.
Brandywine volleyball @ New Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Lawton @ Cassopolis volleyball, 7 p.m.
