August 31, 2020

Niles hosts march for census awareness

By Christina Clark

Published 12:30 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

NILES — In the summer heat and sun, a group of families with children, police officers and community leaders gathered at 2:30 p.m. at New Vision Apostolic Faith Assembly, at 819 Lake St.

Those gathered came to hold signs touting the importance of the 2020 Census and to do a short march to bring attention to remind people who may not have filed their form yet.

The gathering drew around 20 people, including families with children, neighbors, police officers and a city council member to the cause. The youngest participant was in a shaded stroller for the brief march. The group walked together down Lake Street toward North Fifth Street and back. The officers helped the marchers cross Lake Street as they returned back to the church, where a Berrien County Sheriff’s Office car had its siren going continuously to raise attention to the march.

The organizer, Niles city council member Georgia Boggs, carried an American flag as she brought up the end of the marching line. Boggs said the march was a way to engage the neighborhood, and involve the children in something they will need to remember in the future.

“We’re doing it to make the children aware of the census,” Boggs said. “What the census is going to be used for and why everybody should be counted.”

The census is done in the U.S. every 10 years to count every person living in the country. The counts are used to divvy up state and federal funding to community resources like fire and police departments and education. The count also helps assign government representation to areas with more and less people than in the last counts.

With students going back to school, virtually or in-person, by the beginning of next week, Boggs said this was the last chance to keep her neighborhood’s children involved before census counting efforts end in September.

“We want to make sure that they are aware, and there are people who are concerned with the census,” she said.

Carla Burrel participated in the march.

“There is only one [census] every 10 years,” Burrel said. “The first was in 1790, so there has only been 24 of them. It’s really not a lot, so we just want everyone to be aware of the importance of being counted.”

Boggs said the children who marched wanted to become involved with the census, after learning more about it as their families filled out the form. She wanted to organize an event, but keep it safe for participants due to COVID-19. She decided an outdoor march was a safe way to put on an event. She arranged for law enforcement officers representing the Niles Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Niles Post #53 to be in attendance and march with the group.

“It’s a community effort,” Boggs said. “We’re trying to get people to check o their next door neighbor and really be responsible.”

As for the children involved, Boggs hoped, in the future, they will remember this event.

“This is going to happen 10 years from now, and they will remember that this is something [they] need to do,” she said.

Print Article

News

Niles hosts march for census awareness

Buchanan

Berrien County Youth Fair releases results

Cassopolis

Cass County Tractor Pullers raising funds for Cass County Cancer Service

Dowagiac

SMC heading back to campus

Cass County

VIDEO: Calvin Community Chapel destroyed in fire, but walls still stand

Dowagiac

Newly appointed DUS board member hopes to be a voice for the youth

News

Census event targets homeless, precariously housed population

Cassopolis

Council discusses purchases of new equipment

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township to tackle short term rental property regulations

Cass County

Veteran sentenced to probation following marijuana offense

News

Niles resident donates $1,000 in tips as part of viral video challenge

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission signs contract with new city manager

Giving

Olde Boys Toys Car Club donates $2,000 to Niles Amvets

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians participates in 2020 Virtual Potawatomi Gathering

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Tracey Hatcher appointed to DUS school board

News

City departments volunteer to prepare skatepark for reopening

Berrien County

Lakeland welcomes new oncology genetic counselor

Buchanan

State Advisory Council on Aging gains Buchanan appointee

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg author featured in recent ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ edition

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host second annual Paddling Poker Run

News

Niles optometrist celebrates 20 years of business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 99,200, 6,424 deaths

News

Honor Credit Union donates to area first responders