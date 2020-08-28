August 28, 2020

The Pop Flies edged the Great Lakes Grizzlies in Thomas Stadium Adult Baseball action last Sunday. (Leader photos/SCOTT NOVAK)

Niles Knights rally to defeat South Bend Opossums

By Staff Report

Published 2:23 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

NILES — The Niles Knights rallied to defeat the South Bend Opossums 11-9 in the Thomas Stadium Adult Baseball League on Sunday.

The Knights scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-1 lead only to have the Opossums tie the game at 8-8 with a four-run bottom half of the fourth. The Knights scored three times in the top of the fifth to earn the victory.

David Sokolowski went 3-for-4 to lead the Knights, who finished with eight hits. Kevin Gross Jr. added a pair of singles.

Kevin Bokowski picked up the victory with relief help from Derek Anglero.

T.J. Gray and Jarod Laymon both had two hits for the Opossums. Gray doubled, as did Zac Gray.

Zac Gray took the loss in relief.

Jaxx 16, Steelheads 1

A 10-run first inning for the Diamond Jaxx made short work of the Michiana Steelheads.

The Jaxx pounded out 12 hits, including two each from Spencer McCool, Ryne Siebenmark, Devin Williams and Vince Rago. McCool had a double, while Williams tripled.

Mason Love tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts.

Gary Sherman tripled for the lone hit for the Steelheads. Kevin Ballge suffered the loss.

Cubs 6, Coastal Tide 2

Los Elkhart Cubs scored two runs in the first, third and fourth innings to earn the victory on Sunday.

Luis Navarro tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks for the Cubs.

Domi Perez drove in a pair of runs for the Cubs.

Danny Najhact went 2-for-2 to lead Lake Michigan Coastal Tide.

Expos 10, Mob 4

A pair of big innings gave the South Bend Expos the victory over the Michiana Mobb.

The Expos scored five runs in the second and four runs in the fifth.

South Bend finished the game with 15 hits, including three each from John Miles and Joe Stuckenborg. Brandon Knapp and Montana Madison added two hits each. Tony Iorio and Struckenborg both doubled.

Shane Keultjes scattered six hits and struck out five to pick up the win.

Ellijah Williams took the loss for the Mob.

Keyontae Jordan and Alex Wickizer both doubled for the Mob.

Pop Flies 8, Grizzlies 6

The Pop Flies scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to pull out the win over the Great Lakes Grizzlies.

Andrew Brawley went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run for the Pop Flies. He also drove in four runs. Connor Brawley added a pair of hits.

Johnny Nate picked up the mound victory in relief. He struck out three and allowed one hit over three innings of work.

Matt Jewell suffered the loss in relief for the Grizzlies.

Doug Wall, Jewell and Michael Margol each had two hits for the Grizzlies.

Print Article

News

Census event targets homeless, precariously housed population

Cassopolis

Council discusses purchases of new equipment

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township to tackle short term rental property regulations

Cass County

Veteran sentenced to probation following marijuana offense

News

Niles resident donates $1,000 in tips as part of viral video challenge

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission signs contract with new city manager

Giving

Olde Boys Toys Car Club donates $2,000 to Niles Amvets

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians participates in 2020 Virtual Potawatomi Gathering

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Tracey Hatcher appointed to DUS school board

News

City departments volunteer to prepare skatepark for reopening

Berrien County

Lakeland welcomes new oncology genetic counselor

Buchanan

State Advisory Council on Aging gains Buchanan appointee

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg author featured in recent ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ edition

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host second annual Paddling Poker Run

News

Niles optometrist celebrates 20 years of business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 99,200, 6,424 deaths

News

Honor Credit Union donates to area first responders

News

City plans brush clean up following storm

News

Niles MSP Post Commander retires after 31 years on force

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council gives update on blight elimination process

Brandywine Education

Area superintendents introduce phase-in to back to school

News

Utilities manager cites 100-year-old infrastructure with mounting expenses

News

Niles taekwondo studio awards first black belt honors since pandemic