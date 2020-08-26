August 26, 2020

Patricia McIntyre, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:12 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Oct. 30, 1930 — Aug. 19, 2020

Patricia A. McIntyre, 89, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 30, 1930, to Carl and Marie (Holverstott) Guderian.

After graduating from Broadview Academy in Chicago, she attended Emmanuel Missionary College which became Andrews University in Berrien Springs.

On Dec. 29, 1956, she married Veryl Young, and to that union, three sons were born. After his untimely passing in 1961, she married Clarence McIntyre on July 3, 1965. Together they raised her three sons and his son in Niles.

Patricia loved her family and felt blessed to be surrounded by them throughout her life. She cheered for them at sporting events, gossiped with them while baking cookies and celebrated their many accomplishments. Her devotion to her family made for the best life ever.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; her brother, Vernon Pauley; brother-in-law, Jim McIntyre; sister-in-law, Patricia Keiser; brother-in-law, Garry Young; sister-in-law, Gaytha Sievers; and brother-in-law, Tony Young.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Jeffery (Deanna) Young, Neal Young, Brian (Pamela) Young and Scott (Jennie) McIntyre, all of Niles; seven grandchildren, Timothy McIntyre, Jaime (Christopher) Hoover, Michelle A.M (Tony) Horvath, Brandon (Sarah) Young, Heather A. (Richard) Wise, Nicole B. (Ryan) Schultz and B. C. Young; 12 great-grandchildren, Austin Larr, Leah Horvath, Bradyn Wise, Connor Larr, Caitlyn Horvath, Cameron Horvath, Clarabelle Larr, Isabel Hoover, Lauren Wise, Brynn Young, Issac Hoover, Cohen Young; sisters-in-laws, Kate Kung and Dorothy Pauley; brother-in-law, Robert Keiser; nieces, Jennifer McIntyre, Denise (James) VanHulle, Cathy (Bob) Schumacher; nephews, Steven (Julie) Pauley, Curtis (Stacey Douglas) Keiser and Jeffrey McIntyre.

A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020, at First Church of Christ, 2240 Yankee St., in Niles.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Buchanan Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St., Buchanan, MI 49107.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council gives update on blight elimination process

Brandywine Education

Area superintendents introduce phase-in to back to school

News

Utilities manager cites 100-year-old infrastructure with mounting expenses

News

Niles taekwondo studio awards first black belt honors since pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 98,439, 6,417 deaths

News

Community expresses support of skatepark

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves new DPD cameras

Buchanan

Buchanan’s Mill Alley getting a facelift

News

Residents clean up houses after early morning storm causes damage

Cass County

Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

Berrien County

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm

Berrien County

1st Source Bank donates $30,000 in support of frontline workers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to malicious destruction of personal property

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: Michigan up to 97,660 cases

Dowagiac

DUS to provide free meals for students during distance learning mode

Business

Edwardsburg Fitness Co. opens doors despite state orders mandating gyms stay closed

News

Niles food distributions see increased participation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating accidents

News

Registration open for virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention

Dowagiac

SMC ETS/MSU sponsor virtual entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new plastic surgeon

Cass County

Edwardsburg man killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis brothers say they are lucky to be alive following electrocution