Patricia McIntyre, of Niles

Oct. 30, 1930 — Aug. 19, 2020

Patricia A. McIntyre, 89, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 30, 1930, to Carl and Marie (Holverstott) Guderian.

After graduating from Broadview Academy in Chicago, she attended Emmanuel Missionary College which became Andrews University in Berrien Springs.

On Dec. 29, 1956, she married Veryl Young, and to that union, three sons were born. After his untimely passing in 1961, she married Clarence McIntyre on July 3, 1965. Together they raised her three sons and his son in Niles.

Patricia loved her family and felt blessed to be surrounded by them throughout her life. She cheered for them at sporting events, gossiped with them while baking cookies and celebrated their many accomplishments. Her devotion to her family made for the best life ever.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; her brother, Vernon Pauley; brother-in-law, Jim McIntyre; sister-in-law, Patricia Keiser; brother-in-law, Garry Young; sister-in-law, Gaytha Sievers; and brother-in-law, Tony Young.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Jeffery (Deanna) Young, Neal Young, Brian (Pamela) Young and Scott (Jennie) McIntyre, all of Niles; seven grandchildren, Timothy McIntyre, Jaime (Christopher) Hoover, Michelle A.M (Tony) Horvath, Brandon (Sarah) Young, Heather A. (Richard) Wise, Nicole B. (Ryan) Schultz and B. C. Young; 12 great-grandchildren, Austin Larr, Leah Horvath, Bradyn Wise, Connor Larr, Caitlyn Horvath, Cameron Horvath, Clarabelle Larr, Isabel Hoover, Lauren Wise, Brynn Young, Issac Hoover, Cohen Young; sisters-in-laws, Kate Kung and Dorothy Pauley; brother-in-law, Robert Keiser; nieces, Jennifer McIntyre, Denise (James) VanHulle, Cathy (Bob) Schumacher; nephews, Steven (Julie) Pauley, Curtis (Stacey Douglas) Keiser and Jeffrey McIntyre.

A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020, at First Church of Christ, 2240 Yankee St., in Niles.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Buchanan Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St., Buchanan, MI 49107.

