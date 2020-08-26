Honor Credit Union donates to area first responders
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Honor Credit Union recently donated food and gift cards to area first responders.
Those donated to include SMCAS, Bertrand Fire Department, Niles Fire Department, Niles Police Department, Buchanan Fire Department, Niles Township Fire Department, Buchanan Township Fire Department and many more throughout the southwest Michigan region. (Submitted photos)
