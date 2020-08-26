August 26, 2020

Honor Credit Union donates to area first responders

By Submitted

Published 2:54 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Honor Credit Union recently donated food and gift cards to area first responders.

Those donated to include SMCAS, Bertrand Fire Department, Niles Fire Department, Niles Police Department, Buchanan Fire Department, Niles Township Fire Department, Buchanan Township Fire Department and many more throughout the southwest Michigan region. (Submitted photos)

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 99,200, 6,424 deaths

News

Honor Credit Union donates to area first responders

News

City plans brush clean up following storm

News

Niles MSP Post Commander retires after 31 years on force

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council gives update on blight elimination process

Brandywine Education

Area superintendents introduce phase-in to back to school

News

Utilities manager cites 100-year-old infrastructure with mounting expenses

News

Niles taekwondo studio awards first black belt honors since pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 98,439, 6,417 deaths

News

Community expresses support of skatepark

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves new DPD cameras

Buchanan

Buchanan’s Mill Alley getting a facelift

News

Residents clean up houses after early morning storm causes damage

Cass County

Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

Berrien County

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm

Berrien County

1st Source Bank donates $30,000 in support of frontline workers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to malicious destruction of personal property

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: Michigan up to 97,660 cases

Dowagiac

DUS to provide free meals for students during distance learning mode

Business

Edwardsburg Fitness Co. opens doors despite state orders mandating gyms stay closed

News

Niles food distributions see increased participation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating accidents

News

Registration open for virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention