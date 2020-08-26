August 26, 2020

City plans brush clean up following storm

By Staff Report

Published 1:17 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

NILES — Wednesday afternoon, Niles Department of Public Works crews were continuing to work to clear debris from roadways and other public areas following Tuesday’s storm.

City officials announced roperty owners should plan to have all their storm damaged vegetation curbside by early Friday morning.  Depending on how much time is necessary to clear public areas, crews may begin collecting storm debris along the curb as soon as Friday morning, but no later than early Monday morning.

City officials offered the following instructions:

  • Stack brush along the curb line with the stalk end toward the road
  • Debris, brush, etc. cannot be placed in the roadway.
  • Brush and logs should be cut into lengths easily managed by a single person.
  • The collection process is for vegetation only. Do not mix trash or other items in with the vegetation. DPW will not pick up piles that have trash or other items mixed in the pile.  That would slow crews down and could damage equipment, officials said.

The city is planning a single pass through the entire city this Friday.

“Collecting this storm debris is a very time consuming and costly process and we want to be as efficient as possible for our citizens,” City Administrator Ric Huff wrote in a press releasee. “We are asking everyone to please make plans to get your debris curbside as soon as possible so everyone can be prepared for collection once it begins Friday morning. Remember, we are only making one pass through the city, if you miss it, you will need to remove all debris from the boulevard and dispose of it yourself.”

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 99,200, 6,424 deaths

News

Honor Credit Union donates to area first responders

News

City plans brush clean up following storm

News

Niles MSP Post Commander retires after 31 years on force

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council gives update on blight elimination process

Brandywine Education

Area superintendents introduce phase-in to back to school

News

Utilities manager cites 100-year-old infrastructure with mounting expenses

News

Niles taekwondo studio awards first black belt honors since pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 98,439, 6,417 deaths

News

Community expresses support of skatepark

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves new DPD cameras

Buchanan

Buchanan’s Mill Alley getting a facelift

News

Residents clean up houses after early morning storm causes damage

Cass County

Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

Berrien County

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm

Berrien County

1st Source Bank donates $30,000 in support of frontline workers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to malicious destruction of personal property

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: Michigan up to 97,660 cases

Dowagiac

DUS to provide free meals for students during distance learning mode

Business

Edwardsburg Fitness Co. opens doors despite state orders mandating gyms stay closed

News

Niles food distributions see increased participation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating accidents

News

Registration open for virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention