August 25, 2020

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm

By Christina Clark

Published 9:38 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

NILES — Residents woke up to downed trees and tree limbs throughout the city Tuesday morning.

Following a sudden storm, sporadic power outages and damage were reported on Tuesday morning. Texts from the city’s alert system began at 7:59 a.m. letting Niles residents know the city crews were working on storm clean up and power issues.

“We are seeing a lot of trees and limbs down,” said Jeff Dunlap, city of Niles utilities manager. “There are sporadic outages, with utility lines pulled from homes.”

Dunlap could not say how widespread the electricity outages were at press time, but did say the city had called Midwest Energy for assistance in the power restoration efforts.

Dunlap estimated a storm came through the area around 5:50 a.m.

City residents are requested to report downed power lines by calling (269) 683-6161. City officials reminded residents via text to stay away from downed power lines.

At this point, there are no estimates for restoration time for power outages.

This is a developing situation. Leaderpub.com will be updated as new information becomes available.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 98,439, 6,417 deaths

News

Community expresses support of skatepark

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves new DPD cameras

Buchanan

Buchanan’s Mill Alley getting a facelift

News

Residents clean up houses after early morning storm causes damage

Cass County

Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

Berrien County

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm

Berrien County

1st Source Bank donates $30,000 in support of frontline workers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to malicious destruction of personal property

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: Michigan up to 97,660 cases

Dowagiac

DUS to provide free meals for students during distance learning mode

Business

Edwardsburg Fitness Co. opens doors despite state orders mandating gyms stay closed

News

Niles food distributions see increased participation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating accidents

News

Registration open for virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention

Dowagiac

SMC ETS/MSU sponsor virtual entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new plastic surgeon

Cass County

Edwardsburg man killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis brothers say they are lucky to be alive following electrocution

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native named to Moody on the Market’s 40 Under 40

News

Area clerks address absentee voting concerns

Business

Niles company fined for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Berrien County

Area colleges prepare for fall semester amid COVID-19 concerns