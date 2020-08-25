Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm

NILES — Residents woke up to downed trees and tree limbs throughout the city Tuesday morning.

Following a sudden storm, sporadic power outages and damage were reported on Tuesday morning. Texts from the city’s alert system began at 7:59 a.m. letting Niles residents know the city crews were working on storm clean up and power issues.

“We are seeing a lot of trees and limbs down,” said Jeff Dunlap, city of Niles utilities manager. “There are sporadic outages, with utility lines pulled from homes.”

Dunlap could not say how widespread the electricity outages were at press time, but did say the city had called Midwest Energy for assistance in the power restoration efforts.

Dunlap estimated a storm came through the area around 5:50 a.m.

City residents are requested to report downed power lines by calling (269) 683-6161. City officials reminded residents via text to stay away from downed power lines.

At this point, there are no estimates for restoration time for power outages.

This is a developing situation. Leaderpub.com will be updated as new information becomes available.