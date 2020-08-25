Niles’ Thompson finished fifth in freshman-sophomore race at Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS – The Niles cross country team competed in the Big Hill Invitational that featured 13 teams with four races hosted by Three Rivers on Tuesday.

The Vikings did not have enough runners to post team scores in the freshman-sophomore or the junior-senior races.

Paw Paw won the boys 9-10 race with 53 points, while Olivet was second with 89. Marshall won the girls 9-10 race with 32 points. Vicksburg and Three Rivers tied for second with 44 points.

Niles’ top finisher in the boys 9-10 race was Aiden Kruger, who ran a time of 23:41. Kierstyn Thompson finished fifth in the girls 9-10 race for the Vikings with a time of 23:11.

In the boys junior-senior race, Jackson was the overall winner with 37 points. Vicksburg was second with 79 points. In the girls junior-senior race, Marshall was the winner with 62 points. Vicksburg was second with 79 points.

NIles’ top male finisher was Ashton Burrous, who posted a time of 23:31. Eva Shepherd was 12th in the girls race with a time of 24:02.

The Vikings are now off until Sept. 10 when they compete in their first BCS Athletic Conference jamboree hosted by South Haven.

CROSS COUNTRY

Big Hill Invitational

At Three Rivers

Boys 9-10 race

Team scores

Paw Paw 53, Olivet 89, Bronson 91, Vicksburg 92, Marshall 110, Coloma 143, Three Rivers 150, Union City 152

Overall winner

Kaid Hasse (TR) 20:14

Niles finishers

Aiden Kruger 23:41, 45. Drew George 25:54, 50. Preston Sharpe 29:27

Girls 9-10 race

Team scores

Marshall 32, Vicksburg 44, Three Rivers 44

Overall winner

Anezka Pradna (TR) 22:34

Niles finishers

Kierstyn Thompson 23:11, 28. Ansley McIntosh 29:01, 36. Kylie Buskirk 38:59.

Boys 11-12 race

Team scores

Jackson 37, Vicksburg 79, Marshall 80, Bronson 82, Three Rivers 83, Coloma 124

Overall winner

Noah Griffith (OL) 17:45

Niles finishers

Ashton Burrous 23:31, 42. Teagan Young 24:55, 50. Parker Lyden 28:09

Girls 11-12 race

Team scores

Marshall 62, Vicksburg 79, Jackson 86, Coloma 97, Olivet 101, Bronson 105, Three Rivers 117

Overall winner

Abbey Peters (OL) 20:37

Niles finishers