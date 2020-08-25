August 25, 2020

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

By Submitted

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

BENTON HARBOR — A recently formed nonprofit is looking to give back to Berrien County’s animals.

Friends of Berrien County Animal Control, is a nonprofit charitable corporation, recently established to supplement the essential services of Berrien County Animal Control. Founded in February, Friends of Berrien County Animal Control is exempt from federal income tax under the Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3).

With an “open intake” policy by which no animal is turned away, the costs of shelter and medical needs for the volume of homeless animals in the care of Animal Control can often exceed its budgeted limitations. Compounded by the multiple dynamics connected to the coronavirus pandemic, funds allocated to animal control simply cannot meet the demand for its services – and for this reason, FBCAC was formed, said nonprofit officials.

The ultimate goal of FBCAC is to increase the number of animals adopted from the county’s shelter by raising funds to be allocated for preventative medications (flea, tick, heartworm); medical treatments, including heartworm, emergency veterinary care; spay/neuter and trap/neuter/return programs.

Animal control officials were grateful for FBCAC’s first monetary contribution for the purchase of flea and tick preventatives.

“It’s such an amazing feeling to know the community is supporting the efforts BCAC is making to better the health/welfare of our shelter babies. This donation makes it possible for us to purchase more medical necessities for us to properly treat/test issues that arise. Thank you so much for the continuing support,” said Tiffany Peterson, director of BCAC.

A more recent contribution supplemented the generous donation of a local veterinarian who performed surgery on a dog with a severely embedded and grown-over cable in his neck. Without surgery, the dog would not have survived, officials said. Because of the partnership with Animal Control, FBCAC was able to help with the costs. The dog has fully recovered and been placed in an adoptive home.

A celebratory event for the nonprofit will be hosted in the near future. Meanwhile, donations are welcomed. For more information, go to friendsofbcac.org, email info@friendsofbcac.org or visit their Facebook page.

Print Article

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan cases up to 98,439, 6,417 deaths

News

Community expresses support of skatepark

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves new DPD cameras

Buchanan

Buchanan’s Mill Alley getting a facelift

News

Residents clean up houses after early morning storm causes damage

Cass County

Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

Berrien County

New nonprofit looks to give back to Berrien County animals

DEVELOPING NEWS

Sporadic power outages take over Niles after early morning storm

Berrien County

1st Source Bank donates $30,000 in support of frontline workers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to malicious destruction of personal property

Berrien County

COVID-19 Update: Michigan up to 97,660 cases

Dowagiac

DUS to provide free meals for students during distance learning mode

Business

Edwardsburg Fitness Co. opens doors despite state orders mandating gyms stay closed

News

Niles food distributions see increased participation

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating accidents

News

Registration open for virtual Michigan Inland Lakes Convention

Dowagiac

SMC ETS/MSU sponsor virtual entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new plastic surgeon

Cass County

Edwardsburg man killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis brothers say they are lucky to be alive following electrocution

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native named to Moody on the Market’s 40 Under 40

News

Area clerks address absentee voting concerns

Business

Niles company fined for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Berrien County

Area colleges prepare for fall semester amid COVID-19 concerns