Cass County joins forces with Kinexus Group, Market Van Buren

PAW PAW — Cass County is creating a new partnership with Kinexus Group and its subsidiary Market Van Buren to raise the economic development profile of the county.

Officials said say it will strengthen the efforts of both counties in the ever-changing economic development landscape.

“Market Van Buren has always reached out to provide assistance, and the agreement with Kinexus Group for services makes our community even better,” said Cass County Commissioner and Board Chair Roseann Marchetti. “On numerous occasions over the last couple of years Zach Morris of Market Van Buren has helped our county and businesses, and we hope to build on that relationship.”

Market Van Buren, a subsidiary of Kinexus Group, is an economic development organization dedicated to the advancement of economic growth in Van Buren County. The organization was formed to bring the public and private sectors together to advance the economic interests of Van Buren County, officials said.

“Cass County is important to our region and there are obvious synergies in the work that Market Van Buren is doing, and services that can be provided to help Cass,” said Kinexus Group President and CEO Todd Gustafson. “We look forward to not only marketing and promoting Cass County through Market Van Buren, but to assist with policy issues like rural broadband and building a better ecosystem for growth in the region.”

Market Van Buren has had a number of high profile successes in the last year, helping Barber Packaging transition to providing face shields during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping 40 companies in Cass and Van Buren land state grants to stay in operation and landing another grant to develop a high tech park in the Mattawan area.

“We have been successful in supporting the retention of over 416 jobs, helping create 168 new ones, and having an economic impact close to $44 million over the last four years,” said Executive Director of Market Van Buren, Zach Morris. “Rural communities need to create an ecosystem that will sustain growth, and with the changes happening in larger communities right now, Southwest Michigan is positioned to capitalize on that.”

County Administrator, Jeff Carmen said Market Van Buren and Kinexus Group have been providing value to the region and building on that momentum and partnering would be positive for the whole area.

“Our corner of Michigan has a great quality of life, we are like a bit of a hidden gem with lakes, great schools, and plenty of room to grow, but in keeping with the rural charm that makes Cass County a great place to work, live, and play,” Carmen said.