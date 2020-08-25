1st Source Bank donates $30,000 in support of frontline workers

ST. JOSEPH – In honor of frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, 1st Source Bank has donated $30,000 to the Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation. The donation will support the health system’s Associate in Need Fund, which aids team members who are experiencing an unexpected financial crisis.

“These are uncertain times for so many, and we are grateful for the generosity of our friends at 1st Source Bank which will allow us to support our team members who may be experiencing outstanding bills or other financial hardships,” said Melinda Gruber, interim president, Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation.

“1st Source Bank is honored to donate these funds in support of the vital work being done at Spectrum Health Lakeland, and to show our deep appreciation to the frontline workers for their commitment to the safety of our communities,” said Shelli Alexander, central region president, 1st Source Bank. “We know this has been a stressful time for our health care system and our health care workers, and it’s our hope this donation can ease some of that burden.”

For more information about the foundation’s impact, or ways to give, visit spectrumhealthlakelandfoundation.org or call (269) 927-5143.