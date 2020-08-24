Edwardsburg man killed in Pokagon Township crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — An Edwardsburg man has succumbed to his injuries following a Pokagon Township crash.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 7:35 p.m. Sunday, his office was called to investigate a one-vehicle personal injury crash on Barron Lake Road, south of Pokagon Highway in Pokagon Township.

Investigation shows that Aaron Marquardt, 27, of Edwardsburg, was traveling north on Barron Lake Road and went through the curve and lost control of the vehicle, colliding into a utility pole. After colliding into the pole, the vehicle went airborne and rolled multiple times. Marquardt was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

It is unknown if a seatbelt was worn by Marquardt, according to deputies. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Pokagon Tribal Police, SMCAS Ambulance, Pokagon Fire Department, Howard Township Fire Department, Med flight and AEP.