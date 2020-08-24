Dowagiac police investigating accidents

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac police are investigating two separate car accidents that occurring within city limits Saturday.

The Dowagiac Police Department reported that on Saturday, Dowagiac Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to two separate injury accidents that occurred in the city of Dowagiac.

The first accident occurred at 1:28 p.m. near the intersection of M-51 S. and Lyle Street. A vehicle, driven by a 54-year-old Dowagiac woman heading north, crossed all lanes of traffic, hit the curb on the opposite side of M-51, and then crossed back over the lanes of traffic. She finally coming to a stop near the entrance to Family Fare. The driver was transported to the Borgess Lee Memorial Emergency Room by family members. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and a seatbelt was worn by the driver, police said.

The second accident occurred at 5:51 p.m. at Main and Walnut streets in the city of Dowagiac. A vehicle, driven by a 29-year-old Dowagiac man, turned onto Walnut Street from Main Street and collided with a bicyclist who was crossing Walnut Street.

The bicyclist, a 19-year-old Dowagiac woman, was transported by Pride Care to Borgess Lee Memorial for minor injuries.

Both accidents remain under investigation at this time.