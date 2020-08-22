Richard P. Montgomery, of Cassopolis

May 17, 1964 — Aug. 16, 2020

Richard Patrick Montgomery, 56, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

He was born May 17, 1964, in Dowagiac, the sixth of eight children of Homer and Norma Jean Montgomery.

Richard will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by four sisters, Maggie Bozman, Liz Montgomery, Carol Montgomery, Lisa Brown; one brother, Robert Montgomery; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Mellenger; and one brother, Donald Commins.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.