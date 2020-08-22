Daily Data: Saturday, Aug. 22
TENNIS
NILES 4, HARPER CREEK 4
At Battle Creek
Singles
1 Chase Lotsbaich (N) d. Mitchell Kyger 7-5, 7-5; 2. Brandon Kosten (N) d. Spencer Wilcox 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; 3. N/A (HC) d. Wyatt Mitchell 6-0, 6-2; 4. Mark Bauer (HC) d. Gavin Mahar 6-1, 6-0
Double
1. Huck Coffee-Sam Knight (N) d. Andrew Hooker-Nolan Root 7-6, 6-3; 2. Justin Russo-Ty Elms (N) d. Charlie Rau-Liam Mackey 6-4, 0-6, 10-6; 3. Garrett Dishman-N/A (HC) d. Alex Cole-Michael Chisonga 6-1, 6-1; 4. N/A (HC) d. Rylan Custard-Jackson Podlin 6-3, 6-4
GULL LAKE 6, NILES 2
At Battle Creek
Singles
- Chase Lotsbaich (N) d. Jon McFee 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jacob Avery (GL) d. Brandon Kosten 6-0, 6-2; 3. N/A d. Wyatt Mitchell 6-1, 6-1; 4. Colton Ludner (GL) d. Gavin Mahar 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
- Kiley Chrisman-Zachary Collard (GL) d. Sam Knight-Huck Coffee 6-1, 6-0; 2. Will Lin-N/A (GL) d. Ty Elms-Justin Russo 6-2, 6-3; 3. Preston Pero-N/A (GL) d. Michael Chisonga-Alex Cole 6-0, 6-0; 4. Kaeden Lee-N/A (GL) d. Jackson Podlin-Rylan Custard 6-2, 6-1
Varsity record: Niles 0-2
CROSS COUNTRY
Viking Stampede
At Dowagiac
Boys team scores
Battle Creek Harper Creek 31, Plainwell 48, Lakeshore 55, Paw Paw 91, Niles 149
Top 10 finishers
- Race Bettich (L) 17:17, 2. Eli Veen (PL) 17:33, 3. Josh Mauer (HC) 17:48, 4. Owen Gilbert (HC) 18:44, 5. Blake Bess (HC) 18:50, 6. Ethan Johnson (PL) 19:01; 7. Brian O’Dell (HC) 19:17, 8. Austin Wiliford (PP) 19:27, 9. Grant Rose (L) 19:29, 10. Thai Nguyen (PL) 19:31
Niles finishers
- Aiden Kruger 21:47, 44. Ashton Burrous 25:10, 47. Teagan Young 25:37, 50. Drew George 26:29, 56. Parker Lyden 29:24, 57. Preston Sharpe 29:25
Girls team scores
Marshall 40, Battle Creek Harper Creek 49, Lakeshore 79, Plainwell 96, Paw Paw 126, Niles 140
Top 10 finishers
- Madison Berning (HC) 21:05, 2. Hannah Richmond (PP) 21:06, 3. Emily Peters (L) 21:19; 4. Maliyah Alexander-Gore (M) 21:25, 5. Jena Adams (HC) 21:39, 6. Brooke Waito (M) 21:48, 7. Sarah Berning (HC) 21:55, 8. Mackenzie Hill (PL) 21:58, 9. Camilla Decola (M) 21:59, 10. Abbie Schoepke (M) 22:40
Niles finishers
- Cassandra Shortman 24:11, 18. Kierstyn Thompson 24:25, 37. Eva Shepherd 27:07, 40. Rachael Oltz 27:19, 44. Ansley McIntosh 28:49, 58. Meg Crites 33:01, 61. Kylie Buskirk 36:18
Upward Soccer Niles cancels season, starting refunds
NILES — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim. This time it is the Upward Soccer Niles program in Niles,