Daily Data: Saturday, Aug. 22

TENNIS

NILES 4, HARPER CREEK 4

At Battle Creek

Singles
1 Chase Lotsbaich (N) d. Mitchell Kyger 7-5, 7-5; 2. Brandon Kosten (N) d. Spencer Wilcox 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; 3. N/A (HC) d. Wyatt Mitchell 6-0, 6-2; 4. Mark Bauer (HC) d. Gavin Mahar 6-1, 6-0

Double
1. Huck Coffee-Sam Knight (N) d. Andrew Hooker-Nolan Root 7-6, 6-3; 2. Justin Russo-Ty Elms (N) d. Charlie Rau-Liam Mackey 6-4, 0-6, 10-6; 3. Garrett Dishman-N/A (HC) d. Alex Cole-Michael Chisonga 6-1, 6-1; 4. N/A (HC) d. Rylan Custard-Jackson Podlin 6-3, 6-4

 

GULL LAKE 6, NILES 2

At Battle Creek

Singles

  1. Chase Lotsbaich (N) d. Jon McFee 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jacob Avery (GL) d. Brandon Kosten 6-0, 6-2; 3. N/A d. Wyatt Mitchell 6-1, 6-1; 4. Colton Ludner (GL) d. Gavin Mahar 6-1, 6-1

 

Doubles

  1. Kiley Chrisman-Zachary Collard (GL) d. Sam Knight-Huck Coffee 6-1, 6-0; 2. Will Lin-N/A (GL) d. Ty Elms-Justin Russo 6-2, 6-3; 3. Preston Pero-N/A (GL) d. Michael Chisonga-Alex Cole 6-0, 6-0; 4. Kaeden Lee-N/A (GL) d. Jackson Podlin-Rylan Custard 6-2, 6-1

Varsity record: Niles 0-2

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Viking Stampede

At Dowagiac

Boys team scores

Battle Creek Harper Creek 31, Plainwell 48, Lakeshore 55, Paw Paw 91, Niles 149

 

Top 10 finishers

  1. Race Bettich (L) 17:17, 2. Eli Veen (PL) 17:33, 3. Josh Mauer (HC) 17:48, 4. Owen Gilbert (HC) 18:44, 5. Blake Bess (HC) 18:50, 6. Ethan Johnson (PL) 19:01; 7. Brian O’Dell (HC) 19:17, 8. Austin Wiliford (PP) 19:27, 9. Grant Rose (L) 19:29, 10. Thai Nguyen (PL) 19:31

 

Niles finishers

  1. Aiden Kruger 21:47, 44. Ashton Burrous 25:10, 47. Teagan Young 25:37, 50. Drew George 26:29, 56. Parker Lyden 29:24, 57. Preston Sharpe 29:25

 

Girls team scores

Marshall 40, Battle Creek Harper Creek 49, Lakeshore 79, Plainwell 96, Paw Paw 126, Niles 140

 

Top 10 finishers

  1. Madison Berning (HC) 21:05, 2. Hannah Richmond (PP) 21:06, 3. Emily Peters (L) 21:19; 4. Maliyah Alexander-Gore (M) 21:25, 5. Jena Adams (HC) 21:39, 6. Brooke Waito (M) 21:48, 7. Sarah Berning (HC) 21:55, 8. Mackenzie Hill (PL) 21:58, 9. Camilla Decola (M) 21:59, 10. Abbie Schoepke (M) 22:40

 

Niles finishers

  1. Cassandra Shortman 24:11, 18. Kierstyn Thompson 24:25, 37. Eva Shepherd 27:07, 40. Rachael Oltz 27:19, 44. Ansley McIntosh 28:49, 58. Meg Crites 33:01, 61. Kylie Buskirk 36:18
