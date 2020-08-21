Upward Soccer Niles cancels season, starting refunds

NILES — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim.

This time it is the Upward Soccer Niles program in Niles, which, after several weeks of deliberation, has decided to cancel the 2020 season.

The reason for the cancelation is the fact that Berrien County is still in Phase 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state of emergency declaration.

“After meeting to discuss the 2020 season of Upward Soccer, the Upward leadership team and Summit Church staff have agreed to forego an Upward Soccer season this fall,” said Nakita Walter, Upward lead director at Summit Church. “Although this decision was difficult to make, please know that our team has researched the ever-changing regulations within the state of Michigan and the recommendations of the CDC [Center for Disease Control and Prevention] as it pertains to local athletics.”

Walter said that those recommendations and regulations would force modifications that would take away from the Upward Soccer experience.

Upward Soccer is in the process of issuing refunds to families who registered for the league this year. Each coach and player’s family will receive a phone call with information about the refunds.

The league is already looking forward to the 2021 season.