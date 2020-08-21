County commissioners approve new appointments
CASSOPOLIS — Thursday evening, the Cass County Board of Commissioners met and approved a number of items from its agenda.
First, the board approved two resolutions concerning Cass County Courts, including contracts for Cass County Courts’ council at first arraignment and indigent defense representation.
Following the approval of those two contracts, the board of commissioner approved the following appointments to county commissions and authorities:
- Tommy Harmon was appointed to the Solid Waste Planning Commission for a term ending June 1, 2022.
- Shane Harris was appointed to the Solid Waste Planning Commission for a term ending June 1, 2022.
- Ron McAdam was appointed to the Land Band Authority for a term ending Dec. 31 of this year.
- Emilie Sarratore was appointed to the Land Bank Authority for a term ending Dec. 21, 2023.
You Might Like
Honor Credit Union donates to Little Bucks Bookmobile
BUCHANAN — Tuesday, Honor Credit Union donated $1,000 to the Little Bucks Bookmobile. Present at the donation was Wendy Murphy,... read more