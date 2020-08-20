DAR to present Blessing of the Graves in Three Oaks
THREE OAKS — In honor of the anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War in 1950, the Rebecca Dewey Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will give Blessings of the Graves ceremonies at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Three Oaks, for the veteran’s buried there. At 2 p.m. Aug. 30, the following veteran’s will be given honor and prayers:
- PFC Richard Cowgill
- Gerald James Cross
- James Denley Davis
- PFC Ralph Gene Davis
- PFC Frank Joseph Fleck
- A1C Paul Dennis Gregory
- PVT Willis Dean Grimstead
- Howard Albert “Sonny Boy” Hilliker
- Glen Ford Hoadley
- Kenneth Horner
- Jack Dale Klute
- Robert David G. Manley
- CPL Ronald Allen Mason
- Earl Francis Ochs
- SP3 Jerry John Ondresky
- NS Donald Carl Peterson
- Sgt. Bobbie Presnell
- PFC William Frederick Schulz
- CPL Kenneth H. Sestak
- CPL David J. Sokolowski
- George E. Veneklasen
Family members of the veterans are welcome to come and participate.
A reading of names for MIA/KIA/POW of Berrien County will close the program.
NS-DAR is a non-partisan, non-political, not-for-profit women’s organization serving area communities. For more information, contact rebecca.deweyto@gmail.com for questions.
Emergency order continues in place for agricultural worker testing
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN—An emergency order issued from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Aug. 3 requiring testing of... read more