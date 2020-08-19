William E. “Bill” Swisher Jr., of Eau Claire

William E. “Bill” Swisher Jr., 69, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at River Ridge Manor in Niles.

A celebration of life service will be hosted graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Lonny Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Lawton. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Bill was born Oct. 4, 1950, to William E. and Gilberta (Wilson) Swisher, Sr. in South Haven. Bill was a citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. He attended Dowagiac High School and Southwestern Michigan College. Bill enjoyed sports and was an avid Notre Dame fan. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

Bill is survived by his children, Ann Rogers, Christina Walton, David Halquist, Allan Halquist and Alice McBurnett; siblings, Chet Swisher, Karen (David) Councilman and Dennis Swisher. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Venus Swisher; and siblings, Ramona Duff and Marylynn Yeager.