Three Lake Michigan College students named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

BENTON HARBOR — Three Lake Michigan College students were among the 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.

Sophie Paar, of Stevensville, Tamlin Le Roux, of Niles, and Alexis Johnson, of Martin, each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

“I am really proud of our Phi Theta Kappa students,” said LMC chapter advisor Jessica Beachy. “There are only 207 of these scholarships available nationwide, so that’s a pretty competitive pool of candidates. To have three of our students receive this scholarship is awesome.”

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by

participating in Society programs and are selected based on academic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Nearly 700 applications were received.

Paar, a 2019 Lakeshore High School graduate, is majoring in graphic design at LMC. She plans to graduate in Spring 2021 and continue her education at a four-year college or university to pursue a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism.

“LMC already allows people to save money, but I was excited about getting this extra scholarship,” Paar said. “I already signed up for all my classes, so the scholarship will help with getting my books this year.”

Le Roux, a nontraditional student who lives in Niles with her husband and three teenage sons, is a sonography major at LMC.

“As a mother of three teenage boys, I feel that I am setting a good example for them by finishing my education and striving towards a goal of a rewarding career,” Le Roux said. “This fall will be my first time as a full-time student, so I was thrilled to receive this scholarship for my tuition.”

Johnson, a 17-year-old senior at Martin High School, is a dual enrollment student at LMC’s Allegan Technology Center.

“This scholarship was unexpected,” Johnson said. “My high school only pays for a certain amount of college classes, and I will be at my max limit this year. I didn’t know how I would afford my class, so this scholarship will help me pay for it. It was a blessing. It meant the world to me.”

A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation.

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion but also allow students to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, Executive Director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”

Phi Theta Kappa is an honor society recognizing students’ academic achievement at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with about 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.