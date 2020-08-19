PUCKETT: God is not dead

The virus rages, fear stalks, people quiver, but God has not moved. You may ask, “Why is God allowing this pandemic?” Or, “What is our future?” Or, “When will we have normal again?”

Normal is very relative. It is amazing what we can label as normal.

First step is to recognize that there is really no normal; there is just “adapt and overcome.” Most people are doing just that and thriving. But, there are others who are stuck.

When life is out of focus, you must return to basics. A worldwide pandemic that has brought the world, as we know it, to its knees should cause us to look up. There is a promise of God for this.

Let’s look in the Bible at the book of Psalms, in chapter 91, verse 2: “I will say of the LORD, ’He is my refuge and my fortress; my God; in Him will I trust.’” The Psalm writer continues, “Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler and from the perilous pestilence. … You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, nor of the arrow that flies by day, nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness…”

While Jesus Christ walked the earth, there was a day when things were getting difficult. People who had been following Christ turned back. Jesus asked His close disciples, “Will you also go away?” The apostle Peter declared, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.” That is where we are now. If you turn from God, where will you go?

The Old Testament prophet Nahum said in the book of Nahum, chapter 1, verse 3b, “The LORD has His way in the whirlwind and in the storm…” God is having His way; we just cannot see it yet.

If these are the very “last days,” even so, come, Lord Jesus. If they are not the last days, carry on. God will prevail.

Remember, God is not dead; He is very much alive and is working! Amen!